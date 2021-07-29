mxdwn Music

ZZ Top Will Continue to Tour Despite the Death of Bassist Dusty Hill

July 29th, 2021 - 9:35 PM

Image Credit: edgecastcdn.net

After the tragic passing of bassist Dusty Hill, ZZ Top will continue to rock on. Radio host Eddie Trunk spoke with guitarist and vocalist Billy Gibbons via text message and said their current tour, which runs through April 2022, will keep going.

“Received this just now via text from Billy Gibbons regarding passing of Dusty Hill,” Eddie wrote. “Billy told me okay to share w/fans: As Dusty said upon his departure, ‘Let the show go on!’ and… with respect, we’ll do well to get beyond this and honor his wishes.”  The group’s next schedule show is July 30 in Tuscaloosa, AL.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Hill recently had to sit out shows because of a “hip issue”  but the band’s guitar tech Elwood Francis, filled in for him. He tragically passed away July 28 at 72, with his cause of death yet to be revealed.  “We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top.’ We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’” They add, “You will be missed greatly, amigo.”

