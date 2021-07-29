ZZ Top Will Continue to Tour Despite the Death of Bassist Dusty Hill

Home News Roy Lott July 29th, 2021 - 9:35 PM

Image Credit: edgecastcdn.net

After the tragic passing of bassist Dusty Hill, ZZ Top will continue to rock on. Radio host Eddie Trunk spoke with guitarist and vocalist Billy Gibbons via text message and said their current tour, which runs through April 2022, will keep going.

“Received this just now via text from Billy Gibbons regarding passing of Dusty Hill,” Eddie wrote. “Billy told me okay to share w/fans: As Dusty said upon his departure, ‘Let the show go on!’ and… with respect, we’ll do well to get beyond this and honor his wishes.” The group’s next schedule show is July 30 in Tuscaloosa, AL.