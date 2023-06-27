Fan Throws Mom’s Ashes at P!nk During Concert

Home News Cait Stoddard June 27th, 2023 - 10:19 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to consequence.net, at the the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park, artist P!nk was singing her song “Just Like a Pill” and during the performance the singer reached down to pick up a Ziploc bag full of powder that had been thrown onstage. Apparently the Ziploc bag was labeled as cremated remains.

“Is this your mom?” the artist asked an audience member. “I don’t know how I feel about this.” P!nk looked really uncomfortable while setting down the ashes carefully behind a speaker. After taking a few seconds to collect herself, the artist resumed her performance in spite of the shocking incident.

Pink is left confused after a fan throws their mother’s ashes on stage. pic.twitter.com/g7AQ9kUH77 — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 27, 2023

The ash dispensing is just the latest of an increasing trend of concertgoers throwing objects onstage at performers. Earlier this month, Bebe Rexha had to get stitches when a fan threw his phone at her mid-set, while Harry Styles received some Skittles straight to his eye last November. Last year, Kid Cudi ended his headlining set at Rolling Loud Miami early after the crowd kept pelting objects at him.

As for P!nk,, she has a North American tour coming up this year supporting her recent album TRUSTFALL.