Kid Cudi Shares Anthemic New Song And Video “Stars In The Sky”

Kid Cudi has released a new single and music video “Stars In the Sky” from the upcoming film Sonic The Hedgehog 2. Cudi’s new single, produced by Take A Daytrip and Dot Da Genius, is the only original song in the film, making the Grammy award-winning artist the sole new musician featured in the movie.

“Stars In The Sky” has a surprisingly strong feel-good vibe, and for anyone who has ever played a classic sonic game, a feeling of nostalgia. Intermixed within the song’s rhythm are elements of the video game’s retro sounds, such as Sonic catching (and losing) rings. Even if you’re not a major fan of Cudi, you really can’t dislike the song, its smooth sound is quite relaxing, despite its upbeat nature.

Between all of Cudi’s new tracks, his documentary, and his acting, it’s very clear that he is reaching new heights. But in “Stars In The Sky,” Cudi reaches a little farther into his own home. Cudi has stated in the past (even way before the production of Sonic 2) that he loves Sonic. In fact, Cudi once tweeted a video of him and Kanye West playing Sonic the Hedgehog at Cudi’s home. The tweet is now deleted, possibly due to their falling out over Kanye’s personal issues with Pete Davidson, but the video has been posted to YouTube. You can watch it below.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is set to release April 8, 2022.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford