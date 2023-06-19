Bebe Rexha Hit with Phone Onstage; Man Arrested for Throwing Phone

Home News Cait Stoddard June 19th, 2023 - 10:12 AM

According to stereogum.com, artist Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a cellphone that was thrown from the audience while she was performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on Sunday night.

According to ABC News news, 27 year old Nicolas Malvagna was taken into custody and charged with assault for allegedly throwing the phone at Rexha. After the incident happened, a video from the event showed the pop star being hit with the phone right below her eye, which caused Rexha to collapse on the ground.

Rexha’s show ended early so she could be taken to the hospital, where the singer reportedly received three stitches. A concertgoer was able to film and post the incident on Twitter.

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

This morning Rexha posted an Instagram photo of her injury while holding a thumbs up, with the caption “I’m good.” The singer is scheduled to perform in Philadelphia tomorrow night.

