P!nk Announces Fall 2023 North American Tour Dates

Home News Trisha Valdez February 17th, 2023 - 3:51 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Exciting news for P!NK fans worldwide. P!NK has just announced the expansion of her upcoming North American tour, there will be many new tour dates taking place this fall. The expansion is in honor of her new album TRUSTFALL.

According to Consequence sound, “Tickets for P!NK’s newly announced tour dates go on sale Friday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.”

She will be going straight into her fall tour after her 2023 Summer Carnival Stadium Tour with big names such as, Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

P!NK is said to play in a number of cities such as San Franciso, Denver, Montreal, New York City, Cleveland, and Miami. For a full list of P!NK’s tour dates view below.

Tickets for P!NK’s upcoming tour dates can be purchased here.

For more stories about the artist click here.

P!NK 2023 Tour Dates:

^ with Brandi Charlile| ! with Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo| * with Grouplove and KidCutUp

07/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^*

07/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ball Park ^*

07/31 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park !*

08/03 – New York, NY @ Citi Field ^*

08/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park ^*

08/07 – Washington DC @ Nationals Park !*

08/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field !*

08/12 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field !*

08/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field !*

08/16 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park ^*

08/19 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME ^*

08/21 – Omaha, NE @ Charles Schwab Field ^*

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^*

09/22 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park ^*

09/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^*

09/27 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^*

09/29 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field ^*

10/03 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium ^*

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium !*

10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^*

10/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field ^*

10/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

10/17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome *

10/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

10/25 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

10/27 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *

11/01 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

11/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

11/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse *

11/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *

11/11 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center *

11/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *

11/14 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena *

11/18 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *