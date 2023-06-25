L.S. Dunes Releases Conceptual New Single “Benadryl Subreddit”

Home News Ronan Ruiz June 25th, 2023 - 12:29 PM

Last year, the group L.S. Dunes was formed from members of Circa Survive, My Chemical Romance, Thursday and Coheed And Cambria. According to Stereogum, this past Friday, the band released a new single called “Benadryl Subreddit,” the follow-up to their debut album Past Lives last year. Listen to L.S. Dunes’ latest single, “Benadryl Subreddit,” via the official music video below.

The song features energetic drums from Tucker Rule, furious guitars from Frank Iero and Travis Stever and bass from Tim Payne, and intense, screaming vocals from Anthony Green over lyrics which urge the listener to be real. The visuals of the music video depict Green as a creepy ice cream salesman who drugs his bandmates and chases children down with ice cream in hand.