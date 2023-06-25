L.S. Dunes Releases Conceptual New Single “Benadryl Subreddit”

Last year, the group L.S. Dunes was formed from members of Circa Survive, My Chemical Romance, Thursday and Coheed And Cambria. According to Stereogum, this past Friday, the band released a new single called “Benadryl Subreddit,” the follow-up to their debut album Past Lives last year. Listen to L.S. Dunes’ latest single, “Benadryl Subreddit,” via the official music video below.
The song features energetic drums from Tucker Rule, furious guitars from Frank Iero and Travis Stever and bass from Tim Payne, and intense, screaming vocals from Anthony Green over lyrics which urge the listener to be real. The visuals of the music video depict Green as a creepy ice cream salesman who drugs his bandmates and chases children down with ice cream in hand.
Iero had the following to say about the song: ‘“Benadryl”‘s title comes from a conversation that Mikey Way and I were having one night on tour about sober guys finding out legal ways of getting high without doing actual drugs and messing with their sobriety. The music for this song came about when I knew we were going into the desert to record with Alex Newport at Rancho De La Luna. I had just received a new guitar in the mail from Ben Wasser at Guitarworks called the Shaft, and I got to thinking about the desert and what I thought that guitar should sound like in that setting. That riff came out immediately. “Benadryl Subreddit” represents the heat of the day out in the desert, sweating bullets, and going fast.’