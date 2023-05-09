L.S. Dunes Announce Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 9th, 2023 - 5:38 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to brooklynvegan.com supergroup L.S. Dunes have announced an extensive run of new summer tour dates across North America. The band will be touring in middle of their appearances on the Sad Summer Fest Tour, which features the band Taking Back Sunday and more.

The upcoming tour includes stops in New Your City, Detroit, Los Angeles, Jacksonville, Toronto, Providence, Omaha, Fort Collins, Boise and Seattle before wrapping things up in Garden Grove.

Presale begins tomorrow at noon local time with the presale password LOSTSOULS. Also people can grab general on sale tickets this Friday at noon local time through lsdunes.com.

L.S. Dunes are Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance, Travis Stever of Coheed and Cambria, Anthony Green of Circa Survive and Tucker Rule of Thursday. The band will be touring in support of their album Past Lives, which was released last year.

L.S. Dunes Tour Dates

5/28 Atlantic City, NY – Adjacent Music Festival

7/6 Jacksonville, FL – Sad Summer Fest

7/7 Clearwater, FL – Sad Summer Fest

7/9 Nashville, TN – The Basement East

7/11 Portsmouth, VA – Sad Summer Fest

7/12 Baltimore, MD – Sad Summer Fest

7/13 Toronto, CAN – The Opera House

7/15 Providence, RI – The Strand

7/17 New York NY – Irving Plaza

7/20 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

7/21 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

7/22 Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

7/24 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave Bar

7/25 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

7/26 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

7/28 Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s

7/30 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

8/1 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

8/2 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

8/6 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

8/9 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

8/11 Garden Grove, CA – The Garden Amphitheater