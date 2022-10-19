Circa Survive To Release Forthcoming Album Two Dreams In December 2022, Share Session Video For “Imposter Syndrome”

Home News Rhea Mursalin October 19th, 2022 - 4:04 PM

Philadelphia – born rock band, Circa Survive, has announced the release of their forthcoming album Two Dreams which will be out on Dec. 16. The group has also shared their session video for the first track off the album titled, “Imposter Syndrome.”

The session video features the band in a quaint rehearsal space with a vintage filter placed on the scene, contributing to a warm feel as they sing, “August ends, if I’m ever gonna see you again/What I know about the place you kept/Wild one, if you ever get the trial done/I know you have a special name for your God.”

Their upcoming project, Two Dreams will be a full – length combination of their previously released EPs, A Dream About Love and A Dream About Death. Two Dreams will be available in digital format and on CD and Vinyl (with special packaging).

Circa Survive recently announced that they will be going on an indefinite hiatus, which could make the release of their upcoming project the last one for a while. The group’s vocalist Anthony Green has also recently launched a new band called, L.S. Dunes, along with other members of varying groups.