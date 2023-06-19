Snoop Dogg Says He Will Not Buying the Ottawa Senators

Home News Glorie Kim June 19th, 2023 - 7:47 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Despite earlier speculations, recent reports from Fader and TMZ report that rapper Snoop Dogg will not be acquiring the Ottawa Senators NHL franchise.

Snoop Dogg had previously expressed his interest in becoming one of the prominent owners of the Canadian hockey team. According to Fader, he joined forces with an esteemed Los Angeles entrepreneur, Neko Sparks, who assembled a group of reputable investors with their sights set on attaining the franchise. In what has become a competitive race for ownership, Canadian singer The Weeknd also threw his hat in the ring as part of another group vying for a controlling stake in the high-profile franchise.

Snoop Dogg has been known to be an avid fan of sports, and while his enthusiasm was undeniable, it seems that his dream of bringing hockey to the fans and his community will remain unfulfilled for now. According to Fader, the Ottawa Senators organization has made the decision to instead move forward with Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer as the new owner of the franchise.

This news has likely left many fans curious about how things would have turned out had Snoop Dogg‘s group successfully taken control of the team. Nonetheless, as a billionaire with an extensive network of financial backers, it appears that Andlauer’s bid was one that sold. The deal is said to be worth approximately $1 billion in relation to the sale.

Andlauer has publicly shared his excitement about taking on this significant role within the franchise. His vision for leading the team is one he has voiced he eagerly anticipates.