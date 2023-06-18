Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade Announce Fall 2023 Hunt For Green Tour

Home News Glorie Kim June 18th, 2023 - 6:07 PM

After a long hiatus of 20 years, Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade made their highly anticipated return to the road with their 2023 Summer of Green Tour.

This announcement marked an exciting chapter in the band’s history, with their last tour having taken place all the way back in 2003. Now the chapter continues as the band announces another 10 dates with their Hunt For Green October Tour.

According to a press release, Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade was formed by Les Claypool in the summer of 2000, during a brief break from his other band, Primus. The band had their debut performance take place at the famed Mountain Aire Festival before they went on to conduct several acclaimed US tours. They released two live albums in 2001 followed by their 2002 studio album ‘Purple Onion’.

This tour follows an extensive year for Claypool. The press release mentions that in addition to featuring in a NYE performance with Bastard Jazz, Claypool went on to travel the U.S. with Primus on their A Tribute To Kings Tour during winter 2022. His success and acclaim within the music industry has accrued the interest and excitement from fans to see Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade perform live once again.

Tickets and more information about the tour can be seen at https://lesclaypool.com/

The Summer of Green Tour 2023

Tuesday, June 13th – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park *

Wednesday, June 14th – Austin, TX – The Moody Amphitheater *

Friday, June 16th – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Lawn *

Saturday, June 17th – New Orleans, LA – Mardi Gras World *

Monday, June 19th – Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre *

Tuesday, June 20th – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *

Thursday, June 22nd – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric %

Friday, June 23rd – Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre ~

Saturday, June 24th – Westbury, NY – NYCB Theatre [In The Round] ~

Monday, June 26th – Northampton, MA – The Pines Theater ~

Wednesday, June 28th – Portland, ME – State Theatre #

Thursday, June 29th – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

Saturday, July 1st – Scranton, PA – Peach Music Festival

Sunday, July 2nd – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed [Indoor] #

Monday, July 3rd – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre #

Friday, July 7th – Bonner, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater +

Saturday, July 8th – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park Live +

Sunday, July 9th – Forest Grove, OR – Grand Lodge +

Tuesday, July 11th – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live +

Thursday, July 13th – San Luis Obispo, CA – Madonna Inn +

Friday, July 14th – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern +

Saturday, July 15th – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren +

* Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew Remain In Light

^ Fishbone

~ Neal Francis

# Budos Band

+ Moon Duo

% W.I.T.C.H.

The Hunt For Green October Tour 2023