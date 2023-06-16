Gunna Releases First Album Since Jail Release ‘Gift and Curse’

Home News Parker Beatty June 16th, 2023 - 6:21 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, rapper Gunna has released his first album since both his recent incarceration and two nominations at last year’s Grammys, a sentence you’re not going to hear very often. A Gift & a Curse is out now and available to stream on all platforms, giving inquisitive fans an insight into the rapper’s feelings surrounding his now-tumultuous career.

Gunna’s troubles began when in May of last year he and 29 other members of YSL records were indicted on racketeering charges in Atlanta, leading to an extensive trail that landed influential rapper Young Thug in jail, where he remains as of June 16, 2023. Prosecutors alleged that YSL was a criminal gang guilty of “murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and armed robbery,” claiming that their actions violated the state of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

After Gunna was denied bond twice after pleading not guilty to his charges, the star opted for an Alford plea and was sentenced to five years in prison, however time served was commuted from the sentence and the remaining time was suspended, leaving him with a mandated 500 hours of community service.