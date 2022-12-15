Atlanta Rapper Gunna Released From Jail After Pleading Guilty to Rico Charge

Home News Karan Singh December 15th, 2022 - 10:54 AM

Southern hip-hop prince Gunna has had a turbulent 2022. Yesterday, after spending the past few months locked up, Gunna pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. He took an Alford plea i.e. he pleaded guilty to the one charge while maintaining his innocence on it for self-preservation.

The rapper was sentenced to five years in prison, which was commuted to time served. What remained was also suspended and he has now been released from custody. This deal involves him devoting 500 hours to community service.

Gunna shared the following statement with Pitchfork through his lawyer:

When I became affiliated with YSL in 2016, I did not consider it a “gang”; more like a group of people from metro Atlanta who had common interests and artistic aspirations. My focus of YSL was entertainment – rap artists who wrote and performed music that exaggerated and “glorified” urban life in the Black community. While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way. I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL. An Alford plea in my case is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge. I love and cherish my association with YSL music, and always will. I look at this as an opportunity to give back to my community and educate young men and women that “gangs” and violence only lead to destruction.

Earlier this year, Gunna and fellow musician Young Thug were arrested, as were other members of the Young Stoner Life (YSL) label and imprint . This was the result of an indictment that charged them with conspiring to violate the RICO Act.

Young Thug is currently awaiting trial, the jury selection for which is set to begin on January 4, 2023.