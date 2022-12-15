Atlanta Rapper Gunna Released From Jail After Pleading Guilty to Rico Charge

Southern hip-hop prince Gunna has had a turbulent 2022. Yesterday, after spending the past few months locked up, Gunna pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. He took an Alford plea i.e. he pleaded guilty to the one charge while maintaining his innocence on it for self-preservation.
The rapper was sentenced to five years in prison, which was commuted to time served. What remained was also suspended and he has now been released from custody. This deal involves him devoting 500 hours to community service.
Gunna shared the following statement with Pitchfork through his lawyer:
Earlier this year, Gunna and fellow musician Young Thug were arrested, as were other members of the Young Stoner Life (YSL) label and imprint . This was the result of an indictment that charged them with conspiring to violate the RICO Act.
Young Thug is currently awaiting trial, the jury selection for which is set to begin on January 4, 2023.