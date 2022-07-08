Rapper Gunna Denied Bond For Second Time, Will Remain In Jail Until 2023 Trial

Home News Gabriela Huselton July 8th, 2022 - 5:46 PM

Georgia rapper Gunna has been denied bond a second time, after pleading not guilty to conspiracy to violate the state of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. According to NME, Gunna, whose bond was denied in May of this year, appeared virtually in court yesterday and was again refused bail amid the alleged 56-count indictment against his label, YSL Records.

The rapper is expected to remain in jail until his trial date which is currently expected to be in early 2023 – with the judge arguing that, should bail be approved, the rapper poses a threat and could intimidate potential witnesses. The court appearance follows the arrest of “Potion” rapper Young Thug who was named in an indictment alleging conspiracy to violate the RICO Act along with Gunna and 26 other people.

Thug is at the center of the RICO indictment for allegedly founding YSL in 2012 while Gunna only faces one count of an alleged conspiracy to violate the state’s racketeering and organized crime law.

Both rappers have received an expected trial date of January 9, 2023 and they have both denied the charges against them, with Thug’s lawyer claiming the rapper has committed “no crime whatsoever”.

Gunna issued a statement on Instagram regarding his arrest on June 14. He wrote, “The picture that is being painted of me is ugly and untrue. My fans know I love to celebrate life, I love my family, I love travel, I love music, I love my fans. I have all faith that God will grant me justice for the purity in my heart and the innocence of my actions.”