Young Thug and Gunna Denied Bond on Racketeering Charges

Young Thug and Gunna, along with 28 other people are indicted on racketeering charges in Atlanta. Allegedly, it is a 56-count gang indictment going against Young Thung, otherwise known as Jeffery Lamar Williams.

Williams was arrested Monday in Atlanta and was consequently booked at the Fulton County jail and “charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and participation in criminal street gang activity,” according to an article by CNN.

The indictment reads Williams and 27 others part of Young Slime Life allegedly “conspired to associate together and with others for the common purposes of illegally obtaining money and property through a pattern of racketeering activity and conducting and participating in the enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity.”

In addition to Young Thung’s indictment, Gunna, or Sergio Kitchens, has also been charged with the same alleged conspiracy crime although he is not in police custody. Prosecutors claim Williams and two others founded a gang under the name YSL in 2012 with alleged offenses including “murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and armed robbery,” according to the same source.

“It does not matter what your notoriety is, what your fame is,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said. “If you come to Fulton County, Georgia and you commit crimes and certainly if those crimes are in furtherance of a street gang then you are going to become a target and a focus of this district attorney’s office.”

Recently, Young Thug had other issues with the law in an instance in November where he contested innocence over a stolen bag containing valuables and unreleased songs.