Grammys Adds New Categories for 2024

According to pitchfork.com, The Recording Academy has added three new categories to the Grammy Awards. The organization announced on June 13 that the 2024 Grammys will include awards for Best Alternative Jazz Album, Best Pop Dance Recording and Best African Music Performance.

The other categories Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical and Producer of the Year, Non-Classical have been adjusted so all Grammy voters can weigh in regardless of the music genre.

In the following statement Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. mentions how the changes bring more diversity in music for the Grammy voters.

“These changes reflect our commitment to actively listen and respond to the feedback from our music community, accurately represent a diverse range of relevant musical genres, and stay aligned with the ever-evolving musical landscape.”

The new categories are the latest in the Recording Academy’s years of efforts to reshape the institution amid criticism of voting processes and institutional biases.

The Grammys have expanded with a couple new categories including Best Americana Performance, Best Global Music Performance, Best Alternative Music Performance and a Special Merit Award for Best Song for Social Change.

Back in 2021 the Recording Academy announced an inclusion rider for its award show, which eliminated secret-committee voting in some categories, invited a new class of voters and implemented new rules for some Grammy related ad campaigns.