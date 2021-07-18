The Recording Academy Updates Book of Rules and Guidelines to Ban Chart Numbers and Sales Figures in Grammy “For Your Consideration” Ads

Home News Kaido Strange July 18th, 2021 - 12:27 PM

The Recording Academy (in charge of The Grammys) have updated their rule book to showcase the new policies in place for the upcoming Grammys, reported by Pitchfork. The book of rules and guidelines include a table to showcase the difference between the then 63rd Grammys vs. the future upcoming 64th Grammy.

The new rules for the upcoming future Grammys state that For Your Consideration ads/communications may not include “chart numbers, numbers of streams, sales figures, or RIAA awards.”

In the new guideline for Voter Code of Conduct, it states, “voters shall not allow their choices to be suggested, directed or influenced by anything other than their own analysis of merit, including, but not limited to: personal friendships, company loyalties, regional preferences, or sales volume/popularity.”

The Recording Academy seems to want it’s new voting members to focus on the merits of the music as opposed to commercial success although part of the uproar last year was that many artists who were top-charters (particularly black artists) were excluded from The Grammys. Canadian musician The Weeknd is one example of someone who was shut out despite having one of the most successful albums of the year. P. Diddy has also spoken out.

The Recording Academy has attempted to hire a chief diversity and inclusion officer but only time will tell if this proves to be of any use. It will be interesting to see how these new rules and guidelines will come into play in the upcoming days.