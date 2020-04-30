Valeisha Butterfield Jones Appointed As First Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer For The Grammys

Home News Roy Lott April 30th, 2020 - 5:45 PM

The Recording Academy has appointed Valeisha Butterfield Jones as its first-ever Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer. Beginning May 11th, Butterfield Jones will report directly to Academy Chair and Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and will be responsible for designing, building and implementing world-class programs and industry standards focused on inclusion, belonging and representation for underrepresented communities and creators.

Mason jr. issued a statement regarding the appointment stating “Valeisha has been a force in driving systemic change and enhancing equal opportunities for underrepresented groups across entertainment, technology and politics. I’m excited to work with her to continue evolving the Recording Academy as an organization that represents our music community and a place where all voices are welcomed, supported and nurtured. We are so fortunate to have Valeisha’s leadership in this crucial area.”

Butterfield Jones has quite the resume. Prior to The Recording Academy, she served as the global head of inclusion for Google, Inc., where she was responsible for accelerating diversity, equity and inclusion outcomes for underrepresented communities internally and externally across the global brand. She also served as the national youth vote director for the Obama for America campaign, deputy director of public affairs for international trade at the U.S. Department of Commerce in the Obama Administration, executive director at Rush Communications (Def Jam Enterprises, Baby Phat, Phat Farm, Hip-Hop Summit Action Network) and as the national director of diversity and inclusion for the Alzheimer’s Association.

She also currently serves on the National Board of Directors of ColorComm, MC Lyte’s Hip Hop Sisters Network and iVote.

Earlier this year, The Recording Academy announced a new relief fund to aid professionals within the music industry who have been affected by cancellations caused by COVID-19. It has reached $2 million so far.