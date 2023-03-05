Roger Waters Shares First Snippet Of ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ Rerecordings

Home News Ally Najera March 5th, 2023 - 7:05 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Fresh after a legal scandal earlier this year, Roger Waters gives fans a sneak peek to some old-new content. Walters has released the first snippet of music from the album that he has been reworking. Pink Floyd’s seminal album The Dark Side Of The Moon has officially marked its 50th anniversary.

According to NME, Walters shared a 52 second clip on YouTube shows the musician in the studio. Waters in black and white light, listens to the first verse of the song “Us And Them.” This is one of the songs that has currently been reworked. In the YouTube video description Waters wrote “it’s not a replacement for the original which, obviously, is irreplaceable.”

The albums rerecording is set to give Waters an opportunity o look back at Pink Floyd’s work. As well as revisit the messages that the album offers – both political and emotional messages. The record is currently going through finishing touches.

In comparison to the original song, the snippet of “Us And Them” makes fans strongly anticipate the new reworking. The clip sounds polished ­– though not much can be taken just from 52 seconds. The seven-minute song holds more depth, of course. Though fans should be excited to receive the reworked album.