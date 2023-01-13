Trivium Share Rendition Of Heaven Shall Burn’s “Implore The Darken Sky”

Home News Trisha Valdez January 13th, 2023 - 4:47 PM

Heavy metal band, Trivium, have just released a cover of Implore the Darken Sky by Heaven Shall Burn. Both incredible bands that have come with a similar yet at the same time slightly different, ideas to the same song.

Trivium will be going on their, sold-out, Europe tour with Heaven Shall Burn. According to a press release the bands will be, “marking the occasion with a twist and have come up with a clever way to give their fans some ‘new’ music.”

According to press release Matthew K. Heafy said, “Heaven Shall Burn’s Whatever It May Take album was my first introduction to their band of metalcore. This fusion of hardcore ethos and metal sounds blew my mind. Implore the Darken Sky’ is not only my favorite HSB song, but the one that taught me so much about a sound that needed to be injected into Trivium.”

Trivium’s cover is quite similar to the original, just as Heafy said that song was the sound he wanted to inject into his band. However, the Trivium’s version seems to focus a little more on the sound of the vocals. There were little pauses in the music to give the vocals a stronger feeling to it. And even one point in time it sounds as if the music lowers a little so we can hear the vocals a little better.

The slight change the band gave to the song is very unique and creative, the listen to the song stream below.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz