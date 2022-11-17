Trivium Unveil Epic New Video For “The Shadow Of The Abattoir”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 17th, 2022 - 6:17 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Today Florida metal band Trivium have announced they have released the music video for the song “The Shadow Of The Abattoir” which is directed by Pavel Trebukhin. The track comes from the band’s latest album, In The Court Of The Dragon which was released on October 2021. The record is produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur and recorded in the fall of 2020 at Full Sail University in Orlando. The album cover is an original oil painting by French artist Mathieu Nozieres.

Last year Trivium‘s guitarist Corey Beaulieu was being interviewed by Wisconsin’s WZOR (Razor 94.7/104.7) radio station and they asked if Beaulieu and his bandmates have began working on material for the follow-up to In The Court Of The Dragon.

“No. There’s always material. During our downtime, I wrote some stuff, just ’cause I needed something to do and I had a couple of riffs, and I was, like, ‘Screw it. I’ll just kind of start working on it.’ And then there’s fragments of songs or demos of songs that maybe someone… I know I have a couple of things I wrote and demoed for the last record, but when you have three people in the band writing song ideas and riffs and stuff, by the time you finish the record there’s a bunch of stuff everyone’s got that we never got around to. So there’s always a stockpile to pick from if we need a starting point for a song. We’re never short on those.” said Beaulieu

Beaulieu also adds “Trivium usually released albums at two-year intervals in the past. We’d put out a record and then tour and then two years later [put out another one]. That’s basically how our whole cycle has been for our career. At one point, I think there was three years between records, but usually it’s two ’cause you do your touring and then the way it is, you just kind of keep it going. That’s why we have I think six albums that have come out in October, so we’re pretty consistent with the timeline of what we’re doing.”

Trivium are currently performing with Megadeth and Lamb Of God on the The Metal Tour Of The Year.