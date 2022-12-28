Taylor Swift Fans File Another Lawsuit Against Ticketmaster Over Eras Tour Fiasco

The lawsuit also asserts the following: “By allowing primary ticket purchasers to resell tickets during the TaylorSwiftTix Presale, Ticketmaster represented that these tickets were being sold according to the face value prices negotiated by Taylor Swift Management when they were not.”
After the first lawsuit was filed, Ticketmaster addressed the incident on social media along with a link to its website explaining the debacle in detail: “We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans—especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets … We feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened.” (Pitchfork)
Last month, The New York Times reported that an antitrust investigation had been opened into Ticketmaster’s inner workings that “is focused on whether Live Nation Entertainment has abused its power over the multibillion-dollar live music industry.”