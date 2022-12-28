Taylor Swift Fans File Another Lawsuit Against Ticketmaster Over Eras Tour Fiasco

Home News Karan Singh December 28th, 2022 - 1:08 PM

Ticketmaster ‘s botched sale for Taylor Swift ‘s Eras Tour has brought to light the issues surrounding live events and their stakeholders. Following a lawsuit filed earlier this month, a second group of disgruntled fans is now suing the company — this federal class action lawsuit alleges that they engaged in fraud, price fixing, anticompetitive behavior and “intentional misrepresentation,” among other things.

“Ticketmaster intentionally and purposefully misled millions of fans into believing it would prevent bots and scalpers from participating in the presales,” the lawsuit states. “However, millions of fans were unable to purchase tickets during the TaylorSwiftTix Presale and the Capital One Presale, due in large part to unprecedented website traffic caused by Ticketmaster allowing 14 million unverified Ticketmaster users and a ‘staggering’ number of bots to participate in the presales.”

Filed on December 20, In addition to their claims of antitrust violations by Ticketmaster, the 26 plaintiffs are alleging that Ticketmaster as well as its parent company, Live Nation Entertainment, engaged in antitrust violations. In addition to legal fees, they are seeking a civil fine of $2,500.