Taylor Swift Adds 17 More Shows To 2023 Stadium Tour

Taylor Swift recently added 17 new shows to her 2023 stadium tour. This will be Swift’s first tour since 2018’s Reputation Stadium Tour and her first tour since the release of her albums Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights. Swift will be touring across North America, playing each venue at least twice, if not more. The tour includes stops at the iconic Metlife Stadium inEast Rutherford, New Jersey, Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and more.

Swift will be joined by multiple supporting acts, all playing at different shows. This includes: Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA, HAIM, girl in red, beabadoobee, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams and OWENN.

The Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale for all shows begins Tuesday, November 15 at 10 AM local time. Any remaining tickets will go on general sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM. Find tickets and information here. (Brooklyn Vegan)

Tour dates are as follows:

03-17 Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

03-18 Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

03-24 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

03-25 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

03-31 Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

04-01 Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

04-02 Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

04-13 Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

04-14 Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

04-15 Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

04-21 Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

04-22 Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

04-23 Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

04-28 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

04-29 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

04-30 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

05-05 Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

05-06 Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

05-12 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

05-13 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

05-14 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

05-19 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

05-20 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

05-21 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

05-26 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

05-27 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

05-28 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

06-02 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

06-03 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

06-04 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

06-10 Detroit, MI – Ford Field

06-10 Detroit, MI – Ford Field

06-16 Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

06-17 Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

06-23 Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

06-24 Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

06-30 Cincinnati, OH – Paycor Stadium

07-01 Cincinnati, OH – Paycor Stadium

07-07 Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

07-08 Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

07-14 Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

07-15 Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

07-22 Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

07-23 Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

07-28 Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

07-29 Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

08-03 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

08-04 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

08-05 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

08-08 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

08-09 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium