Taylor Swift Announces Spring/Summer 2023 US Stadium Tour Dates

Today artist Taylor Swift announced a huge 2023 stadium tour. The Eras Tour will begin in March 2023 and ends in August. Guests on the tour include Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, Paramore, Beabadoobee, Gayle, Girl in Red, Gracie Abrams, Muna, and Owenn.

The Eras Tour will will be supporting Swift’s latest studio album Midnights which is her 11th album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, selling more than a million copies in its first week. Also Swift teased the tour during her interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Midnights also features collaborations with artists Lana Del Rey and Zoë Kravitz which Swift described as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout [her] life.” The new LP follows the albums Folklore and Evermore. Last Year Swift returned with re-recorded versions of Fearless and Red.

Swift announced Midnights at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards when she accepted the trophy for Video of the Year. Swift won the accolade for her 10-minute “All Too Well: The Short Film,” marking her third victory for Video of the Year, having previously won for 2015’s “Bad Blood” and 2019’s “You Need to Calm Down.”

The Eras Tour Dates

03-18 Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium *%

03-25 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium #%

04-01 Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium #@

04-02 Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium #@

04-15 Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium #@

04-22 Houston, TX – NRG Stadium #@

04-28 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium #@

04-29 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium #@

05-06 Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium $%

05-12 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field $%

05-13 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field $%

05-19 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium $%

05-20 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium $%

05-26 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium $%

05-27 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium $@

06-02 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field !?

06-03 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field !?

06-10 Detroit, MI – Ford Field !?

06-17 Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium !?

06-24 Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium !?

07-01 Cincinnati, OH – Paycor Stadium ~@

07-08 Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ~@

07-15 Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High ~@

07-22 Seattle, WA – Lumen Field +@

07-29 Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium +@

08-04 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium +?

08-05 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium +%

* with Paramore

% with Gayle

# with Beabadoobee

@ with Gracie Abrams

$ with Phoebe Bridgers

! with Girl in Red

? with Owenn

~ with Muna

+ with Haim