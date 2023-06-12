Re:SET Festival in Dallas, Atlanta, New Orleans Dealt with Cancellations and Chicago is Unknown

Home News Cait Stoddard June 12th, 2023 - 2:23 PM

According to stereogum.com, the traveling concert series Re:SET is making its way in North America having boasting three headliner and opener packages that rotate between several geographically adjacent locations.

The first weekend was successful in in Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco but this past weekend’s shows in New Orleans, Atlanta and Dallas were cancelled due to a storm that rolled through the area.

On June 11 LCD Soundsystem and Jamie xx were not able to perform in Dallas at the Texas Trust CU Theatre Grounds, after the show was postponed and then canceled due to severe weather.

“The remainder of the show has been cancelled due to severe weather. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.”

One the same day, boygenius‘s concert at Atlanta’s Central Park experienced delays due to the bad weather. When first announcing an adjustment to the set times so the openers can play in the early afternoon.

“Due to incoming inclement weather we are updating doors and set times. Doors – 2:30 @bartees_strange, 2:50 PM – 3:20 PM @dijondijon_, 3:40 PM – 4:20 PM @clairo 4:50 PM – 5:30 PM @xboygeniusx 6:10 PM.”

Then a little later on, boygenius’s set pushed back to its previously scheduled start time of 9 p.m.

“ATL – The show has resumed normal operations. boygenius will perform at nine. Gates are open now.”

The day before, at the Re:SET concert in New Orleans, Bartees Strange and Dijon’s opening sets were canceled due to weather, although Clairo’s and boygenius’s sets went ahead as planned.

The Re:SET Festival will rotate between New York City, Boston and Washington DC next weekend. The on the following week the festival will be in Nashville, Columbus and Chicago.