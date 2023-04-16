LCD Soundsystem Announces Red Rock Shows With M.I.A. and Peaches

Home News Jaden Johnson April 16th, 2023 - 6:53 PM

American dance band, LCD Soundsystem, recently announced upcoming shows with guest features of M.I.A and Peaches. These upcoming shows will be a part of this year’s Red Rocks amphitheater performances in Morrison, CO on May 29th and 30th. Presale for tickets are set to begin Tuesday, April 18th 10 AM MDT here.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Red Rocks will not be the last of LCD’s summer touring schedule, with the band set to continue performances throughout festivals nationwide including cities like NYC, Los Angeles, and New Orleans. After Red Rocks, the band will appear at the Frost Amphitheater in Stanford Bay Area, CA on June 2nd and close out this tour with a performance at Format Festival in Bentonville, AR on September 22nd. With acts such as Big Freedia, Jamie xx, IDLES, and L’Rain joining the band for select dates.

See all dates Below

LCD SOUNDSYSTEM: 2023 TOUR

Monday, May 29, 2023 Red Rocks Amphitheater Morrison, CO #

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Red Rocks Amphitheater Morrison, CO #

Friday June 2, 2023 Frost Amphitheater at Stanford Bay Area, CA *

Saturday June 3, 2023 Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium San Diego, CA *

Sunday June 4, 2023 Brookside at the Rose Bowl Los Angeles, CA *

Friday June 9, 2023 Festival Grounds at City Park New Orleans, LA *

Saturday June 10, 2023 Central Park Atlanta, GA *

Sunday June 11, 2023 Texas Trust CU Theatre Grounds Dallas, TX *

Friday June 16, 2023 Forest Hills Stadium New York City, NY *

Saturday June 17, 2023 The Stage at Suffolk Downs Boston, MA *

Sunday June 18, 2023 Merriweather Post Pavilion Washington, D.C. *

Friday June 23, 2023 The Great Lawn in Centennial Park Nashville, TN *

Saturday June 24, 2023 KEMBA Live! Festival Site Columbus, OH *

Sunday June 25, 2023 Riis Park Chicago, IL *