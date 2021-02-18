Marty Friedman Announces New Album Tokyo Jukebox for April 2021 Release

Home News Caroline Fisher February 18th, 2021 - 11:11 PM

Guitar virtuoso Marty Friedman has announced the release of his new album titled Tokyo Jukebox 3, set for release in April 2021. The artist, widely known for his work with the group Megadeth as well as his expansive solo-career, has also uncovered his new track called “Makenaide,” from the new album alongside an accompanying music video.

Tokyo Jukebox 3 will be released via The Player’s Group / Mascot Label Group on April 16, 2021. Billed under Marty Friedman & The Player’s Club, the album will also feature a track titled “The Perfect World.” The song was written, recorded and originally released in 2018 with Jean-Ken Johnny from A Man With A Mission on vocals. This new version of the track will feature one of J-Pop’s top female singers, Alfakyun. The original song was used as the main theme for the Netflix series B: The Beginning.

Having spent the last 17 years residing in Japan, he’s built up a strong fanbase of “Japan fanatics.” His dedicated “fanatics” can look forward to 11 covers of Japanese classics like Official Hige Dandism’s “Shukumei” and Sekai No Owori’s ballad, “Sazanka.” Fans can also expect to see the guitarist touring again once it’s possible, as he shares that he “cannot wait to get back on the road again,” revealing that he really has “missed it terribly.”

After dedicating a massive amount of energy into this upcoming release, he feels “so incredibly fortunate and grateful for the love and support of wonderful people from so many countries and cultures around The World.” The artist explains how “in the end it took several months to get the album completed, but it was time well spent.”

Friedman recently hosted a New Years Eve live stream in Tokyo, where he performed hits from throughout his career including new material from Tokyo Jukebox 3.

Tokyo Jukebox 3 Tracklist:

1. Makenaide

2. Senbonzakura

3. Gurenge

4. Kaze Ga Fuiteiru

5. Echo

6. The Perfect World (feat. Alfakyun.)

7. U.S.A.

8. Shukumei

9. Ikuze Kaitou-Shoujo

10. Sazanka

11. Time Goes By

12. Japan Heritage Official Theme Song