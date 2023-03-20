Marty Friedman Plays Headlining Show at the Legendary Whisky A Go Go

Home News Cait Stoddard March 20th, 2023 - 3:53 PM

According to blabbermouth.net former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman performed a headlining concert at the legendary venue Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood California last Saturday night.

Over the past three weeks Friedman has been touring the U.S. as the support act for QUEENSRŸCHE. The tour will be making stops in California, Chicago, Illinois, New York City and Nashville.

Friedman ‘s latest album “Tokyo Jukebox 3” was released in April 2021 through The Players Club/Mascot Label Group. The record was made available in Japan in October 2020 and it is the third in a series that began with “Tokyo Jukebox” in 2009.

Then in 2011 “Tokyo Jukebox 2” was released and the trilogy shows Friedman‘s inspired performances to Japanese repertoire he’s chosen to cover. The first major splash in music was with the guitar duo Cacophony, which Friedman founded with legendary guitarist Jason Becker.

Friedman has spent 10 years as the lead guitarist for thrash metal band Megadeth before Friedman moved to Tokyo due to his love for Japanese music, language and culture.