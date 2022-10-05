Nita Strauss Rejoins Alice Cooper for Performance in Colorado

Nita Strauss rejoined Alice Cooper on stage last night during the rock veteran’s show at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado. The 35-year-old guitarist, who left Cooper’s touring band earlier this year to join Demi Lovato’s group, made a surprise appearance for the encore set to play on his classic song, “School’s Out”.
After being introduced as “Her majesty, queen of the guitar” by Cooper, Strauss took the stage alongside three other guitarists, including Kane Roberts, who replaced her. Following the performance, she shared the following photographs on Twitter:
Hurricane meets Hurri-Kane 😝🌪️ @Kane_Roberts
Such a treat getting to not only see the amazing @alicecooper show from the audience for the first time, but hop up and join the boys for the encore last night 🥰 thank you all for the warm welcome!@cerealkyler pic.twitter.com/Q64dYFVX6Z
— Nita Strauss (@hurricanenita) October 5, 2022
In a separate tweet, she wrote, “I had the best time!”
In a recent interview with Metal Injection, Strauss was asked if leaving Cooper’s band after eight years was “nerve-wracking,” to which she responded: “I wouldn’t even say nerve-racking, because… I mean, it was a big decision, of course, but it definitely wasn’t as dramatic as it has seemed online, if that makes sense. We had just started the U.K. tour when I got the offer to come and play with Demi. And I just went into Coop’s room — I went to his hotel room and I talked with him and his wife. And I said, ‘Look, I have this opportunity.’ He asked, ‘Would it conflict with anything on this tour?’ I said, ‘No, but it would conflict with the fall dates, so I’d have to step back from the fall tour.’ And he said, ‘Go and do it.’ He gave his blessing. He gave me a big hug and said, ‘Go and have fun. Shine your light, and let us know what next year looks like and we’ll work it out.’ So it was a lovely and loving conversation — no big blowup; no drama; no one got fired; no one stormed out. And I took a step back and I’m trying something different. And we’ll see what happens in the future.”