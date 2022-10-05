Nita Strauss Rejoins Alice Cooper for Performance in Colorado

About joining Lovato’s team, Nita told Louder the following: “So I actually got a text from Demi’s musical director when I was on the road with my solo band on the Black Label Society tour, and essentially what it said was what we all know now: Demi is a huge rock and metal fan. And Demi wants to go back to her routes and wants to put together an all-female rock band. She’s really one of the biggest stars in the world and she wants to take a step into our genre and this style of music that we love so much. When you get that text, that somebody wants to bring that type of music to the forefront, how do you say no? How do you turn down this opportunity to bring this style of music to so many more people? So I was thrilled to hear about it and I jumped at the opportunity. This was all way back in May. It’s been in the works for a really long time.”

She continued: “I’ve seen a lot of stuff out there saying, ‘She jumped ship really fast.’ There was nothing that happened fast, I think people just found out about it all at once. First and foremost, I went to Alice and [his wife] Sheryl for their blessing which they were so happy to give. Then I went to Alice’s management and started rehearsal with Demi. I did my first TV appearance with Demi, I believe it was three days after the last Alice show, so it was really out of the frying pan and into the fire. But her team has been really fun to work with, the band is incredible, the musical director, Demi herself, it’s just been a really good experience overall.”

On July 11, Nita announced that she would sit out Cooper’s fall 2022 tour. She subsequently canceled the festival dates her solo band had planned for the rest of the year. (Blabbermouth)

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer