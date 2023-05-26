Alice Cooper’s Nita Strauss Shares Video To New Song “The Golden Trail” With Vocalist Anders Fridén

Home News Ronan Ruiz May 26th, 2023 - 6:59 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Nita Strauss, guitarist for Alice Cooper, has announced her upcoming sophomore solo album, The Call Of The Void, on July 7th via Sumerian Records. According to Blabbermouth, alongside this album announcement, Strauss has released a music video for her new single, “The Golden Trail,” which features In Flames’ vocalist Anders Fridén. Watch the music video for “The Golden Trail” below.

The single features a lot of what makes heavy metal what it is: the song features heavy guitar riffs, intense drum beats, and screaming lyrics. The song’s lyrics seem to indicate a feeling of lost direction– “Feel like six feet under but I am awake.” The vocals indicate a desire to retake control, to find “the golden trail.”

On the album as a whole, Strauss says “Have you ever been at the top of a high building and had the fleeting thought, ‘… I could jump right now?’ This feeling is sometimes called ‘The Call Of The Void,’ also known as ‘high place phenomenon.’ It’s not a suicidal impulse, rather the exact opposite — a subconscious decision to live your life, to step back from the ledge, and take control. As researcher April Smith aptly put it: ‘An urge to jump affirms the urge to live.”

On working with Fridén, Strauss said “When I was first learning how to play guitar, In Flames were my Beatles, my first favorite band. Anders’s iconic vocal style is burned into my mind! To write a song like this and have him sing on it, as a kid who grew up with In Flames posters on my walls, is an absolute dream come true.”

The tracklist for The Call Of The Void is as follows:

Summer Storm The Wolf You Feed (feat. Alissa White-Gluz) Digital Bullets (feat. Chris Motionless) Through The Noise (feat. Lzzy Hale) Consume The Fire Dead Inside (feat. David Draiman) Victorious (feat. Dorothy) Scorched Momentum The Golden Trail (feat. Anders Fridén) Winner Takes All (feat. Alice Cooper) Monster (feat. Lilith Czar) Kintsugi Surfacing (feat. Marty Friedman)