Bon Iver and Isley Release Cover To Neil Young’s “Heart of Gold”

Ronan Ruiz June 4th, 2023 - 5:34 PM

Ilsey and Justin Vernon from Bon Iver have collaborated to release a cover of Neil Young’s “Heart of Gold” from Harvest. According to Pitchfork, the cover was produced, mixed, and engineered by BJ Burton, a frequent collaborator of Bon Iver. Listen to the new cover by watching the official lyric video below.