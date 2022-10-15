Neil Young Announces Harvest 50th Anniversary Reissue Featuring Three Unreleased Songs, Share Live Version Of “Heart Of Gold”

Home News Gracie Chunes October 15th, 2022 - 2:33 PM

For its 50th anniversary, Neil Young will reissue his album Harvest, adding a previously unreleased documentary and concert film, three outtakes from the sessions, and more. Set to be released on Friday, December 2 via Reprise, the 3xLP and 3xCD sets both come with a hardbound photo book, posters, and liner notes by photographer Joel Bernstein.

“Heart of Gold,” and seven other classic tracks were recorded live in concert at the BBC in February 1971. This will be that set’s first official release. The three outtakes included with the reissue are “Bad Fog of Loneliness,” “Journey Through the Past,” and “Dance Dance Dance,” the latter two of which are also performed in the BBC set. Both the CD and vinyl box sets come with a DVD of the concert and the two-hour documentary Harvest Time, shot during the marking of Harvest.



Harvest (50th Anniversary Edition) track list is as follows:

1 Out on the Weekend

2 Harvest

3 A Man Needs a Maid

4 Heart of Gold

5 Are You Ready for the Country?

6 Old Man

7 There’s a World

8 Alabama

9 The Needle and the Damage Done

10 Words (Between the Lines of Age)

11 Out on the Weekend (Live)

12 Old Man (Intro) (Live)

13 Old Man (Live)

14 Journey Through the Past (Intro) (Live)

15 Journey Through the Past (Live)

16 Heart of Gold (Intro) (Live)

17 Heart of Gold (Live)

18 Don’t Let It Bring You Down (Intro) (Live)

19 Don’t Let It Bring You Down (Live)

20 A Man Needs a Maid (Intro) (Live)

21 A Man Needs a Maid (Live)

22 Love in Mind (Intro) (Live)

23 Love in Mind (Live)

24 Dance Dance Dance (Live)

25 Bad Fog of Loneliness (Outtake)

26 Journey Through the Past (Outtake)

27 Dance Dance Dance (Outtake)