MØ Releases New EP Dødsdrom, Shares Video For “Spaceman”

Today, the Danish superstar and singer-songwriter MØ has dropped a brand new EP entitled Dødsdrom. The new project acts as a companion to the artist’s previous full length album, Motordome, released in January of 2022. In celebration of the new release, MØ has shared an official music video for her track “Spaceman.”

The new EP consists of a set of b-sides and singles written across the span of MØ’s career, from her days of fronting the punk band MOR, to her latest album released in January. In a Twitter post, the musician has pointed out that the title, Dødsdrom, means “Motordome” in Danish. These last two projects share the themes of dealing with empowerment and vulnerability, as well as helping to represent the artist’s battle with anxiety. See the album art and full tracklist below.

Dødsdrom Tracklist

1. Spaceman

2. True Romance

3. Bad Moon

4. Real Love

“Spaceman,” the project’s opener, largely acts as a tribute to the 1996 track “Spaceman” by English rockers Babylon Zoo, while being extremely different stylistically. The music video for the opener sees the singer clawing at white claustrophobic walls and being surrounded by humanlike alien figures.

Speaking on the song’s creation, the artist has noted that “I wrote my version of [Spaceman] with Noonie Bao, Ilsey Juber and Oscar Holter, building on the original version written by Jas Mann… It was Oscar Holter who had the brilliant idea to use the hook from Babylon Zoo’s cult classic ‘Spaceman’ as the chorus, and we all loved that idea! We wrote our demo back in 2017, but the timing just didn’t feel right. Then came 2022, and all of a sudden, I was like, ‘It’s now!’ We decided to rework the production a little bit, describing the vibe we were going for as ‘Gotham rave party,’ and that’s how we arrived at the final version.” Watch the music video for “Spaceman” via YouTube below.

“Spaceman” acts as the second video released in support of the new project. Previously, MØ released a music video for track 2 from the EP, “True Romance.”

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado