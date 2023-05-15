Tony Hawk Covers Nine Inch Nails’ “Wish” With Notable Backing Band Members

Home News Cait Stoddard May 15th, 2023 - 6:03 PM

photo credit is Brett Adair Padelford

According to consequence.net skater Tony Hawk has been associated with alternative music through the soundtracks to his video game franchise Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater. The licensed soundtracks were an introduction to rock, metal and punk music that was mostly too extreme or underground for the radio.

Throughout his career, Hawk has received his cult rock hero status by hosting major bands at his Weekend Jam skate exhibition and recently joining Goldfinger onstage for the Pro Skater staple of “Superman.”

Now the skater has teamed with an all-star backing band for a cover of Nine Inch Nails’s “Wish,” featuring The Dillinger Escape Plan’s Ben Weinman, The Bronx’s Brad Magers, Every Time I Die’s Ryan Leger and more.

Curated by the YouTube channel Mikey and His Yuke, the cover is in the vein of the Two Minutes to Midnight Bedroom Covers series, with each musician contributing their part remotely with Zoom-style webcam footage.

On the video Hawk is on his skateboard while pushing around Los Angeles and Venice Beach while singing the classic song. Also Nine Inch Nails’s Trent Reznor makes an cameo in the clip by nearly getting blasted while crossing the street as Hawk blazes past past him.

In the following statement YouTuber expresses his happiness about the music video for “Wish.”