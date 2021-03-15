Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Nominated for 2021 Best Score Oscar for Mank and Soul, H.E.R. Nominated for Best Original Song

Home News Aaron Grech March 15th, 2021 - 1:24 PM

The Academy Awards, commonly known as the Oscars have announced their list of nominees for this year, which includes Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails and H.E.R. Ross and Reznor were nominated twice for Best Film Score thanks to their work on Mank and Soul, while H.E.R.’s “Fight For You” from Judas and The Black Messiah received a nomination for Best Original Score. The Oscars will be held remotely from various locations on April 25 at 8 p.m. EST.

Reznor and Ross’ work on Soul was released to critical acclaim, garnering the duo a Golden Globe win for Best Original score earlier this year. Mank and Soul are the group’s second and third nominations for Best Original Score, following their 2011 win for The Social Network. They previously won sn Emmy for Outstanding Music Composition For a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score), thanks to their work on HBO’s Watchmen.

“The dichotomy between the two general styles works really well, given their differences are significant, but they are not without similarity. It’s hard to tell how much was communicated between the two sides, but Soul‘s soundtrack honestly provides a really solid listening on basically every track,” mxdwn reviewer Josiah Cottle explained.

“Fight For You” was also nominated for Best Original Song by the Golden Globes this year as well. The track was also nominated for Best Original Song in a Feature Film by the Hollywood Music in Media Awards and Best Song by the Critics Choice Awards. H.E.R. performed “America The Beautiful” at this year’s Superbowl.

