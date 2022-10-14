Filter Share Entrancing Lyric Video For New Single “For The Beaten”

Home News Gracie Chunes October 14th, 2022 - 10:28 PM

On Friday, October 14, rock band Filter released their highly anticipated single “For The Beaten,” via Golden Robot Records. This release is nothing short of classic and exactly what fans have been anticipating for over 2 years.



The single was accompanied by an official lyric video, with entrancing graphics to compliment the song. “For the Beaten” showcases Filter founder Richard Patrick’s signature tenor screams coupled with the band’s unique chugging guitar riffs. The song features longtime Patrick collaborators Johnny Radtke on guitar and Elias Mallin on drums, as well as newcomer Zack Munowitz, who co-wrote the song and plays guitar. The song was co-produced by Brian Virtue and was mastered by Howie Weinberg.

The single gives insight into the material Filter has been working on during the pandemic, and what is expected to come with the release of a new album in 2023.

Stream “For The Beaten” here.