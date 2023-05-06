Filter Releases Gritty New Single “Face Down” Ahead of Upcoming Album Release

Home News Diana Bello May 6th, 2023 - 5:58 PM

“Face Down” is the new single that Filter released on May 4th, “Face Down” which can be found on Youtube, Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes Store, Deezer, Amazon Music, and Tidal. This track comes to follow the previously released single of the band which is “For the Beaten”. That previously released song occurred in October 2022. For their forthcoming album, it will include the tracks “Face Down” and “For the Beaten” will be in the album that will come by year.



When it comes to this new single of Filter it features electronic beats, and instrumentals heard in the background. The guitars sound smooth, and the lead singer of the band Richard Patrick which layered vocals that sound scratchy yet fit the song well. In this new song it talks about the negativity that is constantly present in the world whether online or in real life, hate that people find that seems to never come to an end. As Patrick states, “ I wrote it after being inundated with lies, deceptions, and pure vitriol I saw on social media. I’m pumped. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the full album.”