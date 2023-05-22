Two Minutes to Late Night Cover Poison the Well Song “Nerdy” Featuring Knocked Loose’s Nicko Calderon, Better Lovers’ Clayton Holyoak, The Acacia Strain’s Griffin Landa and More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 22nd, 2023 - 4:30 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today the Youtube podcast Two Minutes to Late Night went on Twitter to announce they released a version of Poison the Well’s tune “Nerdy,” which features Knocked Loose‘s Nicko Calderon, Better Lovers’s Clayton Holyoak, The Acacia Strain‘s Griffin Landa and more.

We assembled a dream team to cover a song that was exclusively released on Winamp, @POISON_THE_WELL’s “Nerdy.” Featuring @knockedloosehc, @YEAROFTHEKNIFE, @betterlovers, @theacaciastrain and @foreignhandsDE.”

As a whole, the composition is fantastic due how everyone creates the vein jolting sound of heavy metal. While listening, each guitar riff and drum beats fills the air with head banging noise while the strong vocal performance creates its own havoc by shouting out the iconic lyrics. This version of “Nerdy” shows how passionate everyone is with the music.