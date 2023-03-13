Knocked Loose Release Side Split With XweaponX called “World Of Pleasure”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 13th, 2023 - 4:56 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to brooklynvegan.com last year Knocked Loose members Isaac Hale, Bryan Garris and Trey Garris released a demo from their side project XweaponX and now the trio have put out music with World of Pleasure.

“Paid In Blood” and “Domination III” is are perfect examples of what kind of a metal band XweaponX are musically because each guitar riff brings a vibe of wanting to head bang while listening and the drum playing is just as crazy due to how fast each beat is. Also the vocal performance is top notch by how the voice captures the strong emotions the band is feeling.

Both “World War X” and “Uzis Alimbo” are musically different from XweaponX’s tunes because World of Pleasure bings a strong mix of and metal. The notes from guitar playing shakes the atmosphere with vein jolting sound while the drum playing brings a catchy tempo that contributes to the insanity. The vocal performance is wonderful by how it brings sense of angriness while the vocalist shouts the lyrics.

World of Pleasure started as the duo of Jess (Mortality Rate) and Colter (Mortality Rate, Serration) for their 2020 self-titled EP and then they brought in multiple guest musicians for last year’s World of Pleasure & Friends.

The lineup is Jess, Colter, bassist Steph (Punitive Damage, Regional Justice Center),and drummer Jeff (Juice). Both XweaponX and World of Pleasure play Louisville’s LDB Fest this weekend which Knocked Loose is co-headlining with Terror.