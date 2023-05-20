Foo Fighters Dedicate Upcoming Album To Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl’s Mother

Home News Zach Monteiro May 20th, 2023 - 1:39 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Seattle born rock band Foo Fighters have been hard at work on their upcoming album “But Here We Are” scheduled to release on June 2nd, 2023. While many await the highly anticipated album to release within the coming weeks, the band has recently come out and dedicated their latest work to former drummer Taylor Hawkins and Virginia Grohl, mother of founder and lead singer, guitarist and songwriter Dave Grohl.

Hawkins had passed away at the age of 50 in Bogotá, Columbia on March 25th, 2022 while Virginia Grohl’s passing at the age of 84 was revealed to the public by her grand-daughter Violet Grohl over social media last August.

According to New Musical Express, the dedications can be seen in Brooklyn based graphic design studio Morning Breath Inc. who have recently shared the album’s design and physical packaging. Within the Instagram post, the graphic design studio commented “It’s always an honor to work with [Foo Fighters]… Definitely a new turn for us as we explored minimalism and new techniques printing white on white.”

As Morning Breath Inc. stated, the album design and packaging showcases an almost ethereal cover with entirely white coloring, with all of the lettering being in tandem with the packaging as it is also in white. On the final page of the Instagram post, the bottom-left corner of the album reads “For Virginia And Taylor”.

This is just one example of the memorialization Foo Fighters have planned for Virginia Grohl and Taylor Hawkins, as according to the Foo Fighters official website, the rock band is working with the Hawkins family in a tribute concert dedicated to the late drummer. The concert is scheduled to kick off on September 3rd in London, UK at the Wembley Stadium.

