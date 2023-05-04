Thundercat Announces 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 4th, 2023 - 3:27 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to pitchfork.com artist Thundercat announced a series of live dates for North America later this year. The musician will kick off his In Yo Girl’s City Tour on August 5 at the Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island before stopping in Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Brooklyn, Dallas and other cities.

Thundercat’s recent album, It Is What It Is arrived in 2020 where it won Best Progressive R&B Album at the 63 Annual Grammy Awards the following year. Also the artist made an appearance at this years Grammys by performing “Bad Habit” with Steve Lacy.

Last month Thundercat collaborated with Tame Impala for the new single “No More Lies,” which marked Thundercat’s first single in three years. Also later this month Thundercat will play a handful of concerts with Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Strokes.

Tickets for In Yo Girl’s City Tour will go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster and there is a Live Nation pre-sale going on right now where people can receive tickets by using the ICONIC.

In Yo Girl’s City Tour Dates

5/12 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium *

5/13 – Pala, CA – Starlight Theater

5/14 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium *

5/17 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome *

5/19 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Music Festival

5/21 – Guadalajara, MX – Corona Capital Guadalajara

5/25 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park *

6/7 – Brisbane, AU – The Tivoli

6/16-18 – Wicklow, IE @ Beyond The Pale Festival

6/19 – Paris, FR – ALHAMBRA

6/20 – Paris, FR – ALHAMBRA

6/21-25 – Pilton, UK – Glastonbury Festival

6/28-7/1 – Gdynia, PL – Open’er Festival

6/30 – Lewes, UK – Glynde Place

7/7 – Ottawa, ON – RBC Bluesfest

8/5 – Newport, RI – Newport Jazz Festival

8/27 – Port Townsend, WA – THING

9/10 – St. Louis, MO – Music At The Intersection

9/28 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

9/29 – Humboldt, CA – Cal Poly Humboldt

10/5 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

10/7 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/8 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

10/10 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/12 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

10/13 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

10/14 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

10/15 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/17 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Mirage

10/19 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/22 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

10/24 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Austin

10/27 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

10/28 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

10/29 – El Paso, TX Lowbrow Palace

10/31 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel ABQ

11/8 São Paolo, Brazil – Audio

11/10 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Circo Voador

11/11 Porto Alegre, Brazil – Opinião

11/12 Curitiba, Brazil – Ópera de Arame

11/15 Santiago, Chile – Teatro Coliseo