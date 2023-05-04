Dead Kennedys Issue Statement Regarding D.H. Peligro’s Cause of Death

Home News Cait Stoddard May 4th, 2023 - 12:44 PM

According to blabbermouth.net the surviving members of Dead Kennedys released a statement in response to a report from the Los Angeles medical examiner regarding the death of the band’s drummer D.H. Peligro.

Peligro died last October and according to the previous reports from TMZ and the Los Angeles Times, Peligro died from “combined effects of fentanyl and heroin.”

Also the report mentioned Peligro suffered from non-small cell lung cancer but the medical examiner ruled that the combination of drugs was as the official cause of death. Peligro was 63 years old.

As of yesterday Dead Kennedys went on social media release a statement to further explain that Peligro had other health issues before his death.

“DH Peligro had his battles. What these articles leave out is that he was battling cancer and the chemo and radiation treatments did not get it all, his health was failing. When the police on the scene called East Bay Ray, they told him it looked liked he died from a fall in the bathroom, and said that’s usually caused by a stroke or an accidental trip. Ray told the officer about DH’s cancer and his failing health. Now we know more was involved. Peace brother, you will always be in our hearts. Rest in Power”

In 2001 the Dead Kennedys , along with Peligro, reunited without former frontman and primary songwriter Jello Biafra following a civil fraud complaint against Biafra, allegedly accusing him of withholding royalties. Dr. Know singer Brandon Cruz would replace Biafra on vocals where the band played under the name DK Kennedys for a few concerts but later changed the name to Dead Kennedys permanently.