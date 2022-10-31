Former Dead Kennedys Frontman Jello Biafra Pays Beautiful Tribute to the Late Drummer D.H. Peligro

Home News Cait Stoddard October 31st, 2022 - 10:47 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to consequence.net former lead singer of the rock band Dead Kennedys Jello Biafra went on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt tribute post to the late drummer D.H. Peligro who last week passed away after sustaining head trauma from an accidental fall. Biafra and Peligro were band mates in Dead Kennedys from 1981 through 1986. Biafra stepped away from the band when it broke up in 1986, Peligro continued to play the drums for the recreation of Dead Kennedys in 2001 and stayed with the band for the past 21 years.

“Despite all he’d done to his mind and body, I never thought we would lose him first. He was not just our powerful unforgettable drummer. He was a gifted singer, songwriter, guitarist and so much more. Even behind the drum kit, he had presence. All animal instinct, he never played anything quite the same way twice. He was a born showman.” said Biafra