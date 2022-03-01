Ministry Share New Video For “Sabotage Is Sex!” With Dead Kennedys’ Jello Biafra

Home News Tara Mobasher March 1st, 2022 - 10:54 AM

Ministry unveiled the music video for the track from their latest album, Moral Hygiene, titled “Sabotage Is Sex!.” The video features punk artist Jello Biafra in his debut music video.

The angsty and gritty new music video was curated from self-shot footage by Ministry’s Al Jourgensen and Biafra, who both filmed their portions of the video in their respective homes. The product was a commentary on consumerism and conformity on today’s digital-consumed society.

“Jello and I have been friends and music collaborators for decades,” Jourgensen said in a statement, “I had no idea he’d never done a video before and I’m honored to pop that creative cherry for him on ‘Sabotage Is Sex.’ It’s crazy how tech savvy we’ve all gotten yet somehow it all seems very punk rock to shoot a video at home with just an iPhone. Who knows, maybe one day there will be a Lard video?”

Biafra added to his partner’s statement, “My compliments to the chef!! Not like any other Ministry video either. It’s amazing what can be done dirt cheap in your bedroom, with some kool found footage and a few clever ideas. Two phones, two takes and my work is done. Fun! I knew there’d finally come a day where I could bust out those Fez hats kids stole from their parents, and threw at Dead Kennedys on our ‘85 FrankenChrist tour.”

The video was released just one day before Ministry begins their “Industrial Strength” tour alongside Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity. It will begin March 2 in Columbus, Ohio, until April 18 in Seattle.

The newly-released music video can be watched below.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat