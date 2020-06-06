Soul Asylum Clovers Classic Dead Kennedys Track “Nazi Punks Fuck Off”

Home News Ariel King June 6th, 2020 - 7:24 PM

Soul Asylum have released a Dead Kennedys cover of “Nazi Punks Fuck Off.” The Minneapolis band released the song as a response to the murder of George Floyd and worldwide protests, along with another track called “Black and Blue.”

George Floyd died on May 25, after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. His death sparked protests in all 50 states, as well as in the UK, Paris, Australia, New Zealand and several other countries.

Soul Asylum keep to the track’s fast paced, short length while managing to give their version a heavier influence as Dave Pirner’s lyrics invoke a deep yell. They stick to Dead Kennedys quick, angry, thrashing punk sound in their cover.

“Black and Blue” discusses the police force, their lyrics questioning how they can “do what you please” stating the “jobs don’t impress me” as they sing about police brutality. Their punk rock sound bounds around, creating an upbeat sound which contrasts with their lyrics.

Both of the tracks are currently available for free download on the band’s site, or click here for the free download. The band included a statement on their website addressing the murder of George Floyd and the police brutality that led to it.

“To show our support for George Floyd, his family, and everyone peacefully seeking justice to be served we are releasing free downloads and streaming of our song ‘Black and Blue’ as well as a cover of ‘Nazi Punks F*ck Off’ by the Dead Kennedys,” Soul Asylum said in a statement on their website. “We highly encourage donations to ‘Official George Floyd Memorial Fund’ on GoFundMe, and please sign the petition ‘Justice For George Floyd’ on Change.org.”

The band also encouraged fans to register to vote, and to pay attention to local elections in addition to federal so they can make a change throughout their local policies.

“Let’s all fight racism peacefully and intelligently,” they said in the statement. “Nazis, racists, white supremacists and fascist, you have no business in our amazing city. To the rest of you beautiful people, love from Minneapolis, MN!”

Soul Asylum first formed in 1981, Pirner currently the only member remaining from the original lineup. Bass player Karl Mueller died in 2005 after a battle with throat cancer.