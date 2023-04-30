Slash Joins Iggy Pop and the Losers for LA Show

Home News Ronan Ruiz April 30th, 2023 - 11:18 AM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

Slash, the guitarist from Guns n’ Roses, performed alongside Iggy Pop and the Losers onstage to perform The Stooges’ “I Wanna Be Your Dog” and the rock staple “Louie Louie” on Thursday night, April 27, 2023, at the Hollywood Stadium in Hollywood, California. Fan-recorded videos of the performances can be viewed below.

According to Blabbermouth, alongside Pop performed Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers on drums, Duff McKagan from Guns n’ Roses on bass, and Andrew Watt and Jamie Hince from The Kills on guitar.

Pop’s latest album, Every Loser, is his first released under his partnership with Atlantic Records and Gold Tooth Records, the new record label founded by executive producer Andrew Watt, who had previously worked alongside Ozzy Osbourne on his last two studio albums, including “Patient Number 9,” which released in 2022.

On his new LP, Pop previously said “I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that.” He went on to say “We made a record together the old-fashioned way… The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you.”

On Pop, Watt said “Iggy Pop is a fucking icon. A true original. The guy invented the stage dive… I still can’t believe he let me make a record with him. I am honored. It doesn’t get cooler. This album was created to be played as loud as your stereo will go… turn it up and hold on.”

Pop is set to perform at Miami’s III Points Festival alongside Caroline Polachek, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and more this October, 2023.