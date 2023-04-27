Jonny Greenwood and Dudu Tassa Share New Single “Ya Mughir al-Ghazala”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 27th, 2023 - 3:21 PM

According to pitchfork.com Radiohead band member Jonny Greenwood and artist Dudu Tassa have shared a live performance video for their latest song “Ya Mughir al-Ghazala,” which features Iraqi vocalist Karrar Alsaadi. The song appears on Greenwood and Tassa’s upcoming LP Jarak Qaribak, which will be released on June 9 by World Circuit.

In the video Greenwood is playing bass, guitar, and a drum machine while Tassa contributed to the music vocals, guitar, and bass. The video also features Ariel Qassis on qanun, Yaniv Taichman on oud, Ben Dagovitch on riq, Oded Aloni on darbuka, Sefi Zisling on cornet, Yuval Peleg on trumpet and Maayan Milo on trombone. Tamar Shawki, Ariel Qassis, Dema Kablan, and Jameel Faris provide backing vocals.

In the following statement Tassa discusses about the origins behind “Ya Mughir al-Ghazala.”

“This song originates from Yemen, my father’s country of origin, and Kiri (Karrar) is from Baghdad, my mother’s hometown. I met Kiri in Vienna and all I could think about was how much beauty, culture, and humanity we miss while we are busy stressing differences, borders, and limitations. That’s how, together with Jonny, the idea for this whole album started to take shape, through the notion of crossing borders, and looking for connections rather than differences.”