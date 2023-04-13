Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood and Israeli Rock Musician Dudu Tassa Announces New Album Jarak Qariback for June 2023 Release and Share New Song “Ashufak Shay”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 13th, 2023 - 3:06 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to pitchfork.com Radiohead and Smile guitarist Jonny Greenwood has announced a new album with the Israeli rock musician Dudu Tassa. Jarak Qaribak will be released on June 9 through World Circuit.

Greenwood and Tassa co-produced the new album, which was mixed by longtime Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich. According to the press release he album’s title translates to “Your Neighbor Is Your Friend.”

Also the LP features contributions from Egyptian singer Ahmed Doma, Palestinian singer Nour Freteikh, Moraccan vocalist Mohssine Salaheddine, Dubai’s Safae Essafi, Iraqi singer Karrar Alsaedi and more.

In light of the happy news Greenwood and Tassa have also released the LP’s lead single, “Ashufak Shay,” which features Lebanese vocalist Rashid Al Najjar. As a whole, “Ashufak Shay” is a ditty that consists of the traditional instrumentation from multiple cultures and the vocal performance by Al Najjar is lovely by how he uses his strong voice to describe what the tune is about.

Jarak Qaribak Tracklist

1 Djit Nishrab [ft. Ahmed Doma]

2 Ashufak Shay [ft. Rashid Al Najjar]

3 Taq ou-Dub [ft. Nour Freteikh]

4 Leylet Hub [ft. Mohssine Salaheddine]

5 Ya Mughir al-Ghazala [ft. Karrar Alsaadi]

6 Ahibak [ft. Safae Essafi]

7 Ya ’Anid Ya Yaba [ft. Lynn A.]

8 Lhla Yzid Ikthar

9 Jan al-Galb Salik [ft. Noamane Chaari and Zaineb Elouati]