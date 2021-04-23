New York Court Denies Kesha’s Appeal In Dr. Luke Defamation Case

Home News Caroline Fisher April 23rd, 2021 - 8:01 PM

According to Pitchfork, pop icon Kesha has had her appeal against the New York Supreme Court denied. After ruling that the record producer Dr. Luke, AKA, Lukasz Gottwald is not a public figure due to the fact that he’s not a “household name,” claims made by Kesha’s legal team that the producer is “libel-proof” were rejected.

Three out of the five justices voted that “Dr. Luke should not be considered a public figure, Gottwald has sought publicity for his label, his music and his artists—none of which are subject of the defamation here” Going on to say “He never injected himself into the public debate about sexual assault or abuse of artists in the entertainment industry.

Gottwald’s lawsuit states that Kesha’s claims are nothing but a “pack of lies,” alleging that the star is trying to extort him.

The long standing legal battle between Kesha and Dr. Luke began in 2014 when Kesha sued Dr. Luke, claiming that he physically, emotionally and sexually abused her, beginning when she was 18. Gottwald and his legal team struck back by counter suing the pop star for defamation.

Over the years, Kesha has been trying to get out of her contract with Gottwald. In 2018, Kesha’s attempt to get out of her recording contract with Gottwald was also rejected.

Other celebrities have gotten involved in the legal issues, including Katy Perry and Lady Gaga. Both singers also tried to sue Gottwald, claiming that he sexually assualted them as well. These claims were not accepted.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna