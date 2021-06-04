Kesha Announces Summer 2021 “Kesha Live” Tour Dates

Home News Ellie Lin June 4th, 2021 - 1:06 PM

Artist Kesha has announced her upcoming tour dates for Summer 2021. “Kesha Live” will begin August 13, 2021 in Billings, Montana. The tour will take her through the continental US and end in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 29, 2021. The tour is for her latest release, High Road, which is her fourth studio album. Presale tickets for subscribers to Kesha’s email list go on sale June 7, 2021. General sale begins June 10, 2021.

Joining Kesha on tour will be Betty Who, an Australian singer who has previously opened for Katy Perry, Kylie Minogue and Panic at the Disco. On this tour, Kesha will also headline at WonderBus’ 2021 music festival, along with AJR, Grouplove and Wilco.

Mxdwn author Mariana Salcedo reviewed High Road, writing “[It] shows us just how powerful she is… High Road still has the signature sounds we expect from Kesha from bouncy upbeat choruses to crude statements and intense autotune, however, she also shows us her versatility on the softer side of the pop spectrum. The album sounds so classically Kesha, borderline kitschy but definitely fun and a great overall presentation of pop music.”

Past albums of Kesha’s have included Animal (2010), Warrior (2012) and Rainbow (2017). In 2016, Kesha drew international attention for her ongoing legal battle with her former producer, Dr. Luke. Kesha sued Dr. Luke and alleged she was a survivor of sexual harassment, gender-based disctimination and infliction of emotional harm. Kesha’s charges in New York were dismissed and were dropped in Los Angeles in 2016. In February 2020, She was forced to pay a $373,000 fine in a defamation countersuit made by Dr. Luke’s record label, for which her appeal was recently denied. Much of Rainbow deals with the aftermath of Kesha’s legal battles.

Kesha Summer 2021 Tour Dates:

8/13/21 – Billings, MT @ Metra Park – First Interstate Arena*

8/15/21 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

8/17/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

8/18/21 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

8/20/21 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

8/21/21 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

8/23/21 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewery

8/25/21 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

8/26/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

8/28/21 – Columbus, OH @ WonderBus Music & Arts Festival – The Lawn at CAS**

8/29/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Promowest Pavilion at Ovation

*Previously announced and on sale now

**Festival appearance

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagana