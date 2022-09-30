Kesha Reveals Vocal Cord Damaged At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show In L.A.

Home News Federico Cardenas September 30th, 2022 - 10:49 PM

The singer-songwriter and pop superstar Kesha has revealed that she damaged her vocal cords at a recent tribute performance in Los Angeles, dedicated to Taylor Hawkins. The “Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert,” a performance dedicated to celebrating the memory of the late musician, took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 27, as Kesha performed alongside a wide array of the most celebrated artists today. Included in the concert’s lineup were the Foo Fighters, Sebastian Bach, Travis Barker, Phil Collen, Chevy Metal, Justin Hawkins, Geddy Lee, Danny Carrey and a long list of others.

During her performance at the tribute show, Kesha performed a cover of David Bowie’s 1977 hit “Heroes” alongside the cover band Chevy Metal. According to NME, the artist suffered a wardrobe malfunction in the middle of the show, leading to her singing louder in order to distract the audience. However, by singing loudly, her vocal cords ended up getting damaged.

In her Instagram post explaining the situation, Kesha states that “in the middle of my wardrobe malfunction I decided to distract everyone from my titties falling out by singing rly. Loud. And today I found out I hemorrhaged one of my vocal chords. Soooo. I’m posting all the pics from the fucking moment bc. This was quite a moment.” Her post does not give much detail about the severity of the damage, or when we can expect her vocal chords to fully recover. See the artist’s explanation and pictures below.

Kesha is currently facing an ongoing lawsuit against the record producer Dr. Luke, claiming that the singer allegedly defamed him. Recently, Kesha and Luke exchanged letters to the court ahead of a trial in 2023.

